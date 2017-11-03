Delta College hosting career fair - WNEM TV 5

Delta College hosting career fair

UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI

If your student's looking for some career advice, Delta College has you covered.

Representatives working in more than 200 fields will be on hand Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

More than 2,000 high schoolers from local districts will get the chance to ask their questions and get some guidance on their future careers.

It’s not just for students, though, it's open to the public too!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

