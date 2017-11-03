Couple charged in accidental shooting of 2 kids

A Michigan couple is charged in connection with the shooting of two 3-year-old children at an unlicensed daycare in Dearborn.

Car salesman Tim Eubanks, 32, was at work when the shooting happened. However, he is still charged with half a dozen counts of second-degree child abuse.

Investigators said Eubanks knowingly left a loaded firearm for the children to find and therefore caused serious physical harm to a child.

His wife, Samantha Eubanks, 32, is charged with a dozen similar counts of child abuse and two felony firearms charges.

Each could get 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Dearborn Police made a point to say the couple fully cooperated with them the day of the shooting and afterward and recommended a light $20,000 bond.

"This remains a complete tragedy for our community,” Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Haddad was still deeply troubled by the case.

He said one child was shot in the head and lost an eye. The other was shot in the shoulder while standing behind the first child.

“Both toddlers are recovering. They'll have long-term treatment required. I've been told they're both home at this time,” Haddad said.

The shooter was one of Eubanks’ three-year-old sons who found the gun in the family home.

"That toddler apparently knew how to fire that weapon is very troubling to me. The fact the weapon was in proximity where someone very small could get it is totally unacceptable,” Haddad said.

The couple's six children have been placed with relatives.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.