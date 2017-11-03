Authorities: Officer kills suspect who fired at police - WNEM TV 5

INKSTER, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a homicide suspect who fired at police in suburban Detroit.

Michigan State Police say officers responded Thursday evening in Inkster following a report of a slaying of a man behind a home. Police say officers from the Inkster Police Department were seeking a suspect when a man matching his description was spotted on foot nearby.

State police spokesman Lt. Mike Shaw says an officer tried to stop him, but the man pulled out a gun and fired. Shaw says the officer returned fire, fatally shooting the man. The man's name wasn't released. Police say a handgun was recovered from the scene.

The initial homicide and the officer-involved shooting are under investigation.

Prosecutors are expected to review the results of the investigation.

