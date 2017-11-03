Friday pick-me-up

It was a soggy, dreary Thursday in Mid-Michigan, continuing the wet and cool weather pattern that we've been stuck with recently after being spoiled for much of the fall. Thankfully as we end the workweek, we're going to get a nice finish with brighter skies expected for our Friday.

Today & Tonight

Skies are still fairly cloudy as the system that brought us rain yesterday continues to depart, but we should manage to clear out quite a bit as the day goes on. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with mainly clear skies carrying right through the evening hours.

With the cloud cover still lingering, temperatures are still in the lower 40s in many areas as you head out the door, with the wind chill making it feel just a touch cooler. Later on today, we should have no trouble jumping back into the middle and upper 40s for afternoon highs.

This evening should remain dry, but cloud cover will be increasing during the late evening and overnight period as our next system approaches. Yes, this is another short break from the wet weather as we expect rain to move back into the picture for the afternoon hours of Saturday.

Despite the cloud cover overnight, we should fall into the middle 30s for lows tonight as skies will be clear for the evening hours.

Saturday & Sunday

If you need to get things down outdoors, we should be on the drier side through the morning hours in most areas, with showers returning around lunchtime or shortly after in our western zones near US-127, spreading eastward as the afternoon and evening goes on.

Highs should manage to reach into the 40s on Sunday with the dry start to the day, with easterly winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Rain chances will continue through the evening, begin slowing down in the overnight and Sunday morning, before eventually another round moves in as a cold front sweeps across the area. As the front moves through, we may even see a few thunderstorms, which could be on the stronger side. We'll keep an eye on that chance throughout the weekend.

Highs on Sunday will manage to reach the low 60s in a few areas with the warm front arriving before that cold front. Best chances for those readings will be in the areas around the Tri-Cities and to the south.

