MSU Police investigating sexual assault complaint

Michigan State University Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault.

The department reports that on Nov. 2 at 10:30 p.m., it received word that a student was sexually assaulted in Hubbard Hall by a person known to the victim.

The investigation is currently underway, and police are working to help maintain the safety and security of the campus community.

