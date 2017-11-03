MSU Police investigating sexual assault complaint - WNEM TV 5

MSU Police investigating sexual assault complaint

Posted: Updated:
EAST LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

Michigan State University Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault.

The department reports that on Nov. 2 at 10:30 p.m., it received word that a student was sexually assaulted in Hubbard Hall by a person known to the victim.

The investigation is currently underway, and police are working to help maintain the safety and security of the campus community.

