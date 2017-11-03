Essexville-Hampton schools in secure mode following threat

The Essexville-Hampton Public School District has placed all building on secure mode following a threat.

Superintendent Matthew Cortez told TV5 he was made aware of a threat toward one of the buildings at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

After consulting with Essexville police, an officer was placed at Garber High School during a school play and police patrols were enhanced.

Friday morning all buildings were put into secure mode, and all entrances locked.

Students are also not being allowed outside for recess or gym classes, but in a post on the district's Facebook page officials said there is no direct danger for any students.

TV5 was told that all parents were notified of the situation at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

No further details on the threat are being released.

