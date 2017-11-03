Police: Michigan State University student hit by car, dies

Police say a Michigan State University student has died after being struck by a car.

East Lansing police say the student was hit about 5:45 a.m. Friday and investigators believe that the student was walking in a roadway in East Lansing at the time.

The student was identified by police as a 23-year-old man. His name and hometown weren't immediately released. The crash is under investigation.

