Mt Pleasant Kmart to close in January

Kmart's parent company has announced the closure of several unprofitable stores, including one in Mount Pleasant.

The Kmart located at 2125 S Mission Street will be closing in January.

Sears Holdings, the parent company, announced the closure of 45 Kmart and 18 Sears stores across the country on Nov. 2.

Two other Kmart stores will close in Michigan, one in Clinton Township and the other in Battle Creek.

The company did not announce any Sears stores to close in Michigan.

Sears Holdings said the stores will remain open during the holiday.

Customers can use the store locator function on Kmart’s website to find a nearby store.

