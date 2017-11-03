Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge nets more than 350 entries

The State of Michigan sought an innovative solution to deal with the invasive carp by enticing citizens with a challenge.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge received over 353 entries from 27 different counties.

The challenge is to find a solution to prevent the movement of invasive carp into Lake Michigan from the Illinois River through the Chicago Area Water System.

The Michigan DNR said invasive carp pose a significant threat to the Great Lakes ecosystem, the $7 billion fishery, and other economic interests dependent on the Great Lakes and its tributaries.

The challenge, hosted by global crowd-sourcing company InnoCentive, netted new ideas and raised the global profile of this important issue.

“Invasive carp pose a serious and growing threat to the economy and ecology of our Great Lakes,” said Gov. Rick Synder. “The Invasive Carp Challenge has unleashed the creativity and power of the entrepreneurial community to find the best ways to protect one of Michigan’s most prized natural resources. I’m looking forward to results of this challenge and how to put some of these ideas into action.”

For the final awards, a select number of stage one awardees will be invited to present their ideas before a live audience of judges, industry experts, nonprofit organizations, and venture capital representatives for additional cash awards totaling up to $500,000.

The live event is planned for March 2018 in Detroit. All awardees will have the chance to make connections with audience members, including university researchers, entrepreneurs, and venture capital firms to further their idea.

