Buena Vista Twp Officer gives ride to 2 kids on rainy day - WNEM TV 5

Buena Vista Twp Officer gives ride to 2 kids on rainy day

Posted: Updated:
Bueba Vista Police Department Bueba Vista Police Department
Buena Vista Police Department Buena Vista Police Department
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

This is a story to warm your heart.

Thursday night during a rainstorm, Buena Vista Police Sgt. Russ Pahssen went out of his way to keep a couple kids dry.

Not only did he make sure that they got home safe and warm, but he also gave Dequan and Sadie $5 for some candy.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.