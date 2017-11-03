Man sentenced for attempting to sell drugs on the Isabella Reser - WNEM TV 5

Man sentenced for attempting to sell drugs on the Isabella Reservation

Posted: Updated:
Terrance Peterson (Source: OTIS) Terrance Peterson (Source: OTIS)
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Saginaw man will spend 151 months in prison for trying to sell crack cocaine on the Isabella Reservation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced 28-year-old Terrance Peterson, a.k.a. “T.P.” plead guilty in July to attempting to distribute 27 grams of cocaine base and 27 grams of heroin on the reservation.

A judge also sentenced Peterson to three years of supervised release.

Peterson was convicted of delivering marijuana in 2010 and delivery of cocaine, heroin, or another narcotic in 2013.

