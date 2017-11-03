Habitual offender sentenced for domestic assault

A man accused of threatening to hurt a woman and children has been sentenced to 51 months in prison.

Aaron Hendrickson, 29, from Mt. Pleasant plead guilty in August to domestic assault by a habitual offender.

Prosecutors argued that on April 11, Hendrickson argued with the woman, then attempted to get into a vehicle where the woman had locked herself and some children in.

When he couldn’t get in, he kicked the car 10-15 times causing damage.

This happened on the Isabella Reservation in Isabella County.

Hendrickson was previously convicted of domestic violence in 2008 and 2011 and of family violence in 2010.

All of the prior convictions were committed against a victim who was a spouse or intimate partner.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.