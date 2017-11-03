As election looms, state wants Flint water deal by Tuesday - WNEM TV 5

As election looms, state wants Flint water deal by Tuesday

FLINT, MI (AP) -

The state of Michigan wants the mayor of Flint to sign a 30-year deal for water next week.

The state on Friday asked a judge to give that power to Mayor Karen Weaver no later than Tuesday, bypassing the city council. It's the latest move in a dispute over the best long-term options for Flint's drinking water.

Tuesday also is critical because it's the day that Weaver faces a recall election.

Federal Judge David Lawson had ordered the Flint council to come up with a long-term water source by Oct. 23. Instead, the council asked for more time and chose a two-year deal. That didn't satisfy the judge.

Flint is recovering from a lead contamination crisis caused by improper water treatment when it was using the Flint River. The state sued Flint earlier this year, seeking to force a 30-year deal with the Great Lakes Water Authority.

