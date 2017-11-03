Michigan Mennonites mourn children's deaths after crash

The Mennonite community is mourning the deaths of three children following a collision between their horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck in central Michigan.

The Daily News reports a visitation was held Wednesday in Sheridan for 11-year-old Cameron Martin, 9-year-old Kayla Martin and 7-year-old Kendra Martin. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday at Vickeryville Old Order Mennonite Church.

Police say the children and their family were on their way to worship services Sunday when a truck crashed into their buggy. The three children were pronounced dead at the scene. The parents and four other children were injured. The parents remain hospitalized.

Family members say many people in the Mennonite community are helping and offering prayers.

Police say a 29-year-old man was driving the pickup. The crash is under investigation.

