TV5's Jason Fielder takes part in No Shave November - WNEM TV 5

TV5's Jason Fielder takes part in No Shave November

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Our Jason Fielder is taking part in No Shave November for a good cause.

>>Slideshow: Jason Fielder takes part in 2017 No Shave November<<

Jason started the month with a clean shave on Oct. 31.

You can visit his Facebook page to help raise money for Bearded For A Cause.

Contributions will go toward the American Cancer Society.  

We will be following Jason’s facial hair unfold with our slideshow throughout the month.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.