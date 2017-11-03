TV5's Jason Fielder takes part in No Shave November

Our Jason Fielder is taking part in No Shave November for a good cause.

Jason started the month with a clean shave on Oct. 31.

You can visit his Facebook page to help raise money for Bearded For A Cause.

Contributions will go toward the American Cancer Society.

We will be following Jason’s facial hair unfold with our slideshow throughout the month.

