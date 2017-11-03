Police investigate possible carjacking attempt

Flint Township police are investigating a possible carjacking attempt.

A woman told police she was stopped at a light at Miller Road and the I-75 entrance ramp in Flint Township when the incident occurred.

A man got out of the passenger side of an SUV and tried to open her car door, she reported to police.

The man was wearing a black hoodie and had short hair.

The woman attempted to follow the vehicle to get a license plate number, but was unsuccessful, Flint Township Police Sgt. Brad Wangler said.

Police received the call about 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Wangler said.

Police are looking into possible leads and a motive for the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you witnessed the incident you are urged to contact the Flint Township Police Department.

