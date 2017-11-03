Petitions turned in to repeal Michigan prevailing wage law

A group has turned in more than 380,000 signatures for initiated legislation to repeal Michigan's law requiring higher "prevailing" wages on state-financed construction projects.

Protecting Michigan Taxpayers submitted the signatures Friday. Once election officials certify at least 252,523 are valid, the bill will go to the Republican-led Legislature.

While Republican Gov. Rick Snyder supports the 52-year-old wage law, GOP lawmakers can bypass a veto by approving the initiative.

Protecting Michigan Taxpayers -- funded by the nonunion Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan -- says eliminating the law "will save taxpayers millions of dollars every year and ensure that hard work and open competition deliver Michigan residents the best quality product."

Construction unions and others say repealing the law would hamper efforts to address a shortage of skilled tradespeople.

