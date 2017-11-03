Pet store under investigation after numerous complaints made

A Mid-Michigan pet store is at the center of numerous complaints.

It's now the subject of an investigation by a number of local agencies.

What started as complaints on social media has grown into something much more serious.

"We had complaints that the building, it could be a possible cruelty situation," Animal control officer Trish Barnes said.

After dozens of phone calls and outrage on social media, Saginaw County Animal Control officers went to the Ocean Odyssey pet store in Saginaw on Friday to investigate the claims.

Many people complained about the smell, the cleanliness of the store and were worried about the well-being of the animals.

"We've come here quite a bit. Every time we've come here the owner talks to us, lets us walk through the building, been very honest with us. So we'll see what happens today," Barnes said.

Animal control, the health department, code enforcement, police and fire departments inspected the pet store on Friday.

Barnes said it's important to do the thorough inspections on pet stores.

"These animals are going out into the public. They could be sick, getting other animals sick. It's a pet store. We want to be able to go into it and bring out healthy animals," Barnes said.

Following the inspection, officers weren't able to discuss the violations - if any - they found pending their investigation.

Barnes said the store has had issues with sanitation in the past.

"With working with what we have with building inspector, the fire department, the health code, with us as animal control and the prosecutor. We combine all that and present that case to see if there's any criminal charges or violations," said Joaquin Guerrero, animal control officer.

Officers said the owner of the pet shop was cooperating with their investigation.

The owner said he is annoyed by the complaints.

"We get inspections all the time. We never have any complaints against us from the state, animal control," said Dominic Damore, owner.

He said he is sick and tired of hearing the complaints.

"We've got people saying all kinds of crap on there that we put live animals in the freezer, put them in a gas chamber or another one we put them in a room with carbon monoxide to poison them. These people are just wacko out there and they want attention," Damore said.

Some people reached out to TV5 concerned about the small crates the dogs stay in stacked upon one another. Damore said he is not breaking any laws.

"All the dogs have separate cages. If we had 10 dogs to one cage that'd be different, but that's not true," Damore said.

Other customers have expressed concern their dog or cat became sick shortly after leaving the store.

While signs posted inside say the store doesn't have responsibility of the animal once it leaves the store, the owner said they still make sure they are taken care of.

"As a matter of fact, everyone who buys a dog here they go to Bay Valley Animal Hospital with a coupon. There's no such thing as a sick dog or sick cat," Damore said.

