Essexville-Hampton schools in secure mode

An extra police presence, students not allowed to leave the building and a notification sent out to parents that their child’s school is in secure mode.

“It’s very scary,” said Val Rocheleau, a grandmother whose daughter attends Essexville schools.

Rocheleau never wants to hear about threats against schools, especially one that involves her granddaughter’s school district.

“It’s very scary because the world is crazy,” Rocheleau said. “You never know what’s going to go on.”

Officials with Essexville-Hampton schools said they received a verbal threat against students in one of their buildings on Thursday, Nov. 2.

They decided to place all of the buildings in the district in secure mode on Friday, Nov. 3.

Superintendent Mattew Cortez said that means students are to stay inside. Otherwise, all normal activities would take place.

Keeping a heightened awareness among staff and students for any possible situations that may arise.

“There was no direct danger,” Cortez said. “We did it as a precaution in order to make sure that student safety is totally intact.”

Meanwhile, police said the person they believe made this warning against the district has been questioned, but they are not releasing this person’s name citing the investigation. Authorities and administrators alike are not giving any details as to what kind of threats this person made.

“It was just aimed at one of our buildings I can’t really get into it because it is an active investigation,” Cortez said.

Cortez said there was an added police presence on school grounds as well. He believes this was an isolated incident. He said he doesn’t anticipate the need for a secure mode when classes resume next week, which is good news for people like Rocheleau.

“The police are here checking everything out and they said everything was a OK, so I’m happy with it,” Rocheleau said.

Earlier this afternoon, Essexville-Hampton announced at the end of the school day on Friday it ended its secure mode.

That means all evening activities went on as scheduled and classes will resume as normal on Monday.

