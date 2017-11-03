Send Santa to the Troops donation events - WNEM TV 5

Send Santa to the Troops donation events

  • Nov. 4 -  Saginaw Spirit Military Appreciation Night at the Dow Event Center from 3 p.m - 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 11 -  Family Fare West Branch from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 17 - 19 – Mitchell Motorcoach’s Stuff the Bus Weekend
    • Where: Friday – Garber Buick State St, Saginaw from 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Saturday -  Northwoods Wholesale Outlets, Pinconning from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • Sunday – Walmart, Wilder Rd, Bay City from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 20 – Michigan National Guard Armory, Bay City, MI at 8 a.m.
