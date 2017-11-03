High schoolers look to the future with career fair

Young people got serious about their future at a local career fair.

The annual Delta College job fair brought high schoolers together with working professionals.

“The word is out that STEM careers really are the present and the future,” said Daniel Segura, associate director advisor at the Counseling and Career Services at Delta College.

Segura said there’s a well-known shift in education making science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) a focus for students in all grades. Whether it’s kindergarten or college, he said students are paying attention.

“Students are realizing that they need to find some way to have a component with them that is relevant to some sort of tech or a trades field, even with more of an arts field,” Segura said.

That’s why Delta hosts it’s annual Career Pathways’ Job Fair, bringing high schoolers and over 200 career professionals together.

Thousands of high schoolers from across the region showed up on Friday to the career fair and students said they’re planning for their future a lot more than some folks might think.

“Right now I’m looking into being an attorney or going into law or government,” said Johannah Pagel, a 15-year-old high school sophomore.

Pagel said the 2016 presidential election sparked her interest in politics. A career, the Freeland High School sophomore said she thinks will be in high demand.

Students from Carrolton High School said there’s no better time than the present to tackle your dreams.

“If you have something big to do, it could be a big struggle, like me and him, we have a lot of big things so we’re starting now,” said Martavius Shivers, Carrolton High School student.

