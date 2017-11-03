Police officer gaining attention after giving kids ride home

A kind-hearted gesture is gaining a local police officer some much-deserved attention.

He spotted two kids walking home from school in the rain, so he gave them a ride home in the back of his cruiser.

It may seem like a simple gesture, but it’s moments like these that can mean the most.

“'Can you give us a ride home?' So they live two blocks away so I gave them a ride home to get them out of the rain,” Buena Vista Police Sgt. Russ Pahssen said.

Pahssen is sharing the story behind a picture that is making rounds on Facebook. The Buena Vista police officer said he has known these kids for years. He gave them a ride home on Nov. 2 after giving the young pair some money for candy.

Pahssen has been on the force for 14 years and said he spends a lot of time reaching out to the young people in his neighborhood.

“I’ve had times where I had 10 people in the backseat of my patrol car,” Pahssen said. “They love getting in there sitting in it. Looking at it and checking it out.”

Pahssen said helping out kids not only gives him a good feeling, it makes police work a lot easier.

“When I go over to a lot of the calls in this township, I know a lot of the kids and then it just makes my calls a lot easier,” Pahssen said.

Pahssen believes community outreach is a surefire way to build connections with youth. Establishing trust between the police and the people they are bound to serve and protect.

“Some calls I go onto you have kids that are afraid of the police so I like to talk out and reach out to all the kids,” Pahssen said. “We’re there to help them, not there to hurt them.”

You can check out the picture again or even share it by going to the Buena Vista Police Department's Facebook page.

