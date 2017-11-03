Stores hiring extra help for holiday shopping

It's just about that time again when shoppers fill the stores, spending their hard-earned dollars to spread holiday cheer.

For businesses, that could mean spending a little more too to hire more hands to help customers through the busiest shopping season of the year.

What some store owners are finding is they need extra help this holiday season.

A recent study shows holiday retail sales for November and December are expected to increase by up to 4 percent, according to the National Retail Federation.

Some store managers have had to prepare for the holiday rush earlier than ever before.

"We prepared for that by hiring additional staff on. And we definitely keep our smiles on. It's always important, especially at this time of year," said Tammy Rodda, general manager of the Frankenmuth Gift Shops.

Several Mid-Michigan store owners said they need a little extra help on the holidays and they have seen an influx of temporary workers this year.

"Most of the full time is adults and part time is usually the high school students on the weekends," said Brittany Nelson, with Zak's Fudge.

However, managers like Rodda try to keep the wages and hours fair for everyone - even those just starting out.

"I mean, we've done holiday rushes many, many times. So she knows how many people we need and you know everybody is taken care of," Rodda said.

