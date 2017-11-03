Police: Teen shot outside Lansing, Michigan, school - WNEM TV 5

Police: Teen shot outside Lansing, Michigan, school

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
stock photo stock photo
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

Police say a 15-year-old girl has been shot outside a Michigan school.

Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski says the injury doesn't appear to be life-threatening. The shooting occurred Friday afternoon at Pattengill Academy, a school for students in fourth through sixth grades.

Yankowski says the girl was injured while inside a car. She was taken to a hospital. The vehicle is in police custody.

Lansing school district spokesman Bob Kolt tells the Lansing State Journal that 80 to 90 students were inside Pattengill Academy at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.