It's going to be a wet weekend

It's not what you want to hear on the weekend, but scattered showers will be around for just about the entire weekend. Today we will see just some light showers this afternoon and evening, but tomorrow we'll be watching for a few thunderstorms to be on the strong side.

Today

The morning will start dry, but scattered showers will move in during the middle of the afternoon. So if you're headed to any high school football games or to East Lansing to watch the Spartans, be sure to pack a poncho. If you aren't under a shower, expect mainly cloudy skies. Keep track of the rain with our Interactive Radar. Highs today will rise into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 15 mph.

This Evening

Just like folks headed to the Spartan game, if you're headed to Ann Arbor for the Michigan game this evening, make sure you keep that poncho handy. The chance for rain will be waning as the game goes on, but expect a few lingering showers with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Tonight

A few lingering showers will manage to keep the roads damp overnight. Temperatures will actually be increasing ahead of our next system instead of cooling off. In fact, temperatures will actually be rising into the 50s before sunrise. Winds will be light out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow is where the weather gets a bit tricky this weekend. We'll continue to see overcast skies, but now a few thunderstorms will be possible. Depending on the placement of a warm front, a few of those storms may be on the strong side. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather for folks along and south of the I-69 corridor. This includes Flint. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for folks around Clio, Birch Run, Frankenmuth, and Owosso. The biggest threats with these storms will be heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

