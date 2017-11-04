Showers lighten up this evening

It won't be as rainy tonight as it was today, but you can expect a few lingering showers to hang around. That being said, you'll definitely want to keep an umbrella handy tonight and tomorrow.

This Evening

Just like folks headed to the Spartan game, if you're headed to Ann Arbor for the Michigan game this evening, make sure you keep that poncho handy. The chance for rain will be waning as the game goes on, but expect a few lingering showers with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Tonight

A few lingering showers will manage to keep the roads damp overnight. Keep track of the rain with our Interactive Radar. Temperatures will actually be increasing ahead of our next system instead of cooling off. In fact, temperatures will actually be rising into the 50s before sunrise. Winds will be light out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow is where the weather gets a bit tricky this weekend. We'll continue to see overcast skies, but now a few thunderstorms will be possible. Depending on the placement of a warm front, a few of those storms may be on the strong side. Luckily, the chances for severe weather tomorrow are diminishing. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe weather south of I-69. This includes Grand Blanc, Fenton, and Almont. The marginal risk means that one or two storms may become severe.

The biggest threats with these storms will be heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some small hail. Keep it tuned to TV5 on air, online, and on the TV5 mobile app to stay on top of the weather in case it turns severe.

Early Next Week

We will dry out after the passage of the cold front on Monday. That will lead to dry weather to start the work week. The rest of the week will feature a mix of sun and clouds. However, you will notice that temperatures will be cool heading into the middle of the week with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s.

