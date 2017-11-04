Saginaw PD investigating possible homicide

A Mid-Michigan pet store is at the center of numerous complaints. It's now the subject of an investigation by a number of local agencies.More >
A Saginaw man will spend 151 months in prison for trying to sell crack cocaine on the Isabella Reservation.More >
A local man was found not guilty on charges of driving under the influence of illegal drugs after a deadly crash.More >
Starting next week, some police officers in five counties will be asking drivers to allow a swab of their mouth to determine if they've been using drugs.More >
A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk.More >
Police say a 15-year-old girl has been shot outside a Michigan school.More >
A 19-year-old man reportedly shot himself in the groin while robbing a hot dog stand.More >
A horribly neglected dog that was surrendered to a shelter is being given a second "Chance" at life. Meet Chance. He's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso that had been severely neglected and has lost a leg as a result.More >
A kind-hearted gesture is gaining a local police officer some much-deserved attention.More >
It's time to "fall back." But why do we set our clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. in November? We have that, and tons of other answers to questions you might have!More >
