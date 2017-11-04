Saginaw PD investigating possible homicide

The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a possible homicide.

On Nov 4 at 9:05 a.m., Saginaw Police were dispatched to 422 McGregor St. for a man that died inside a vehicle.

Officers found Brandon Pennywell, a 21-year-old man from Saginaw, dead from what police say appears to be one gunshot wound.

Saginaw Police Detectives and Michigan State Police Detectives are investigating the incident as a possible homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sargent Mattew Gerow at (989) 759-1251 or Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

