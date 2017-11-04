Coast Guard rescues 3 people, dog from boat on Lake Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Coast Guard rescues 3 people, dog from boat on Lake Michigan

Posted By Stephen Borowy
MUSKEGON, MI (AP) -

A Coast Guard crew has rescued three people and a dog from a sinking boat on Lake Michigan near Muskegon.

The Coast Guard says occupants of the 21-foot boat reported Saturday morning that water was in the vessel and up to their knees. Each had on a life jacket.

A crew from Station Grand Haven pulled the occupants aboard a Coast Guard response boat. No injuries were reported.

The pleasure boat was partially submerged and could not be recovered due to 4- to 5-foot seas.

