Michigan, Minnesota game delayed by lightning

Posted: Updated:
ANN ARBOR, MI (WNEM) -

Due to lightning in the area, the Michigan vs. Minnesota game at the Michigan Stadium has been delayed.

For safety concerns, the stadium must wait 30 minutes after the last lightning strike before opening gates.

Patrons are advised to return to their vehicles, buses, or designated shelter.

This includes Crisler Center (Northeast entrance), Pioneer High School and other nearby athletic facility buildings.

