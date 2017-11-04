Flint city council ends meeting after hostility

A press conference evolves into chaos as Flint city council members end up yelling over each other.

It was originally supposed to be a press conference regarding where the council stands on the Flint water source debate, but it soon turned into a shouting match.

"I'd like to read another, Mr. Mays would you please remove yourself," said Kate Fields, a city council member.

The recent council meeting sturred a shakeup at city hall.

"It's a press conference," said Kerry Nelson, the President of the City Council.

"No, this is an illegal council meeting," said Eric Mays, a city council member.

A few Flint city council members held a press conference to discuss the city's water concerns.

Among the council members were Fields, Scott Kincaid, and Herbert Winfrey.

But some council members were upset about this meeting, like Mays.

"Mr. Kincaid is running it, you're running it," Mays said.

"Can we call the police to remove this person," Fields said.

Kincaid said the conference was about the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality asking the U.S. District Court to issue an order. Allowing Flint Mayor Karen Weaver to approve a 30-year deal with the Great Lakes Water Authority. Kincaid says that's not fair to council members.

"All I'm saying and all I've asked for as a council is to allow us to have an independent evaluation as to what is the most reliable," Kincaid said. "The safest and the most affordable water for residents of the city of Flint."

The council meeting was cut short because of arguments and hostility.

Mays said the meeting was politically motivated.

"No public notice of this meeting under law," Mays said. "There is five or six council people meeting on a Saturday. It's criminal."

In the crowd, there were several other mayoral candidates.

Eighteen people will be on the ballot who are hoping to win Flint's top spot.

While some council members say Mayor Weaver hasn't done enough, others were sticking up for her.

They said some of the information given was misconstrued.

"It says to me that the state recognizes supports it, but it doesn't say that she has agreed with it," said Monica Galloway, a city council member.

No word yet if it will reconvene.

The mayor's recall election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.

