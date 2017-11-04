Ohio city refuses to give up fight against gas pipeline - WNEM TV 5

Ohio city refuses to give up fight against gas pipeline

CLEVELAND (AP) -

Ohio city is refusing to end its legal fight to move a high-pressure natural gas pipeline away from a community of 25,000 people.

Officials in Green in southern Summit County are waging battles on different legal fronts against a partnership that has federal approval to begin construction of the $2 billion NEXUS pipeline.

The partnership of Calgary, Canada-based Enbridge and Detroit's DTE Energy is poised to build a 255-mile-long (410-kilometer) pipeline capable of transporting 1.5-billion cubic feet of gas per day from Appalachian shale fields across northern Ohio and into Michigan and Canada.

Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer says he'll keep fighting to get the pipeline moved "as long as there is hope."

A NEXUS spokesman says the pipeline will be ready to transport gas by the fall of 2018.

