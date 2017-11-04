Person of interest sought in shooting of teen outside school

A 21-year-man was being sought as a person of interest in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl outside a Lansing school.

Police say the girl was in an SUV with her parents and a 21-year-old man about 4:30 p.m. Friday when a shot was fired inside the vehicle which was parked in a lot at Pattengill Academy.

The girl was listed Friday night in stable condition. Police say she is not a student at the Pattengill, a school for fourth- through sixth-graders.

Lansing school district spokesman Bob Kolt told the Lansing State Journal that 80 to 90 students were inside Pattengill at the time of the shooting. Pattengill and Lansing Catholic High School were placed on lock-down for about an hour after the shooting.

