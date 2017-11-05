It's time to dry out Mid-Michigan

The big storms managed to stay south of Mid-Michigan today as a cold front moved through Mid-Michigan. We did however, manage to see some rain as the front passed through. Now we'll manage to see a drying trend through the night and into early next week.

Overnight

Showers will be ending tonight as the cold front exits Mid-Michigan. Once the showers exit, we'll be left under mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will begin to dip into the upper 30s as a result of the cold front. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

The day will start with plenty of sunshine after the exit of the cold front. However, clouds will begin to fill the skies once again as we make it later in the day. Highs will be much cooler in the mid 40s. To see how cool temperatures are in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

High pressure takes over for the middle of the week and keeps us dry for quite a while. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across Mid-Michigan the rest of the week. Highs will be chilly in the low to mid 40s. Typically we should be in the low 50s this time of year.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.