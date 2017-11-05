More rain on the way today

It's going to be quite the gray and rainy day across Mid-Michigan. The rain will be more scattered in nature today than it was yesterday so it won't be an all day issue, but it will be a nuisance at times. However, you will manage to notice that temperatures will be jumping into the 50s this afternoon.

Today

A cold front moves into Mid-Michigan today. This will keep our skies cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat continues to move to the south. The best chance for stronger storms today will be south of I-69. With that being said, it isn't out of the question for one or two of the thunderstorms to become on the strong side in Flint or the Tri-Cities this afternoon. The biggest threats with the storms will be heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some small hail. Keep an eye on the rain today with our Interactive Radar.

As a warm front moves through Mid-Michigan early, expect temperatures to top out in the upper 50s in most areas. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Showers will be ending tonight as the cold front exits Mid-Michigan. Once the showers exit, we'll be left under mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will really begin to dip into the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

The day will start with plenty of sunshine after the exit of the cold front. However, clouds will begin to fill the skies once again as we make it later in the day. Highs will be much cooler in the mid 40s. To see how cool temperatures are in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

High pressure takes over for the middle of the week and keeps us dry for quite a while. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across Mid-Michigan the rest of the week. Highs will be chilly in the low to mid 40s. Typically we should be in the low 50s this time of year.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.