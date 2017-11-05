Local high school bands compete in state competition

With little time to spare, a St. Peters teenager gets a second chance at life, and now her parents have a warning for all families about a potentially deadly medical condition, and a simple step everyone can take to help save lives.More >
With little time to spare, a St. Peters teenager gets a second chance at life, and now her parents have a warning for all families about a potentially deadly medical condition, and a simple step everyone can take to help save lives.More >
The bottle, which was priced at $300,000, had Sandro Bernasconi, of The Waldhuase Hotel, a bit skeptical so he called investigators to examine it.More >
The bottle, which was priced at $300,000, had Sandro Bernasconi, of The Waldhuase Hotel, a bit skeptical so he called investigators to examine it.More >
The world's largest retailer is throwing 20,000 parties across its stores in an attempt to attract more holiday shoppers.More >
The world's largest retailer is throwing 20,000 parties across its stores in an attempt to attract more holiday shoppers.More >
So, if a nuclear apocalypse does happen someday, where are the best (and worst) places to live in America?More >
So, if a nuclear apocalypse does happen someday, where are the best (and worst) places to live in America?More >
Yemeni rebels on Saturday targeted an airport in Saudi Arabia's capital with a ballistic missile, according to Yemen's Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry. But the missile was intercepted over northeast Riyadh.More >
Yemeni rebels on Saturday targeted an airport in Saudi Arabia's capital with a ballistic missile, according to Yemen's Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry. But the missile was intercepted over northeast Riyadh.More >
A Mid-Michigan pet store is at the center of numerous complaints. It's now the subject of an investigation by a number of local agencies.More >
A Mid-Michigan pet store is at the center of numerous complaints. It's now the subject of an investigation by a number of local agencies.More >
The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a possible homicide.More >
The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a possible homicide.More >
"I'd like to read another, Mr. Mays would you please remove yourself?" said Kate Fields, a council member.More >
"I'd like to read another, Mr. Mays would you please remove yourself?" said Kate Fields, a council member.More >
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending prostitutes to strip on his neighbor's front porch dozens of times over a three-year period.More >
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending prostitutes to strip on his neighbor's front porch dozens of times over a three-year period.More >
Nine-year-old Jacob Thompson is your average kid. His obsessions include Minecraft and Legos, and he's a huge "Star Wars" fan.More >
Nine-year-old Jacob Thompson is your average kid. His obsessions include Minecraft and Legos, and he's a huge "Star Wars" fan.More >