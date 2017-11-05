Local high school bands compete in state competition

Bands from around the state are heading to Ford Field for the Michigan Competing Band Association state championships.

The bands that made it from here in Mid-Michigan included Mt. Pleasant High, Clio High, Durand High, Grand Blanc High, and Flushing High.

The Michigan Competing Band Association is where high school students around the state gather to compete at the highest level.

Once they arrive, the bands are split into groups of 12 called flights, which are categories based on the number of students enrolled in the school.

Then the competition gets underway, for over 12 hours, with a grand total of 48 high school bands participating with five of them right here from Mid-Michigan.

“We did very very well, we took 5th place overall, for the 12 bands that competed today,” said Nick Remesz, the director of Durand High School Band. “Compared to last year, when we took 9th. That’s a huge jump for us, we did a very very great job and I’m very proud of them for all that they did today.”

Remesz is the newest band director from Durand High School. He started his position back in July and has already brought the band back to this level of competition in his first year, something that the school hasn’t seen in awhile.

“Their last championship I believe was 2006,” Remesz said. “So it’s been quite awhile since they’ve been up toward the top half of the group. So it’s very exciting to be back up in that area.”

But in order to reach this level of competition, it takes more than just good rhythm or timing, bands here have to be able to put on a visual spectacle for both the audience and judges as well.

“They look at both individuals, in terms of what they’re doing visually as well as what they’re putting out musically,” Remesz said. “And they’re also looking at how the ensemble functions as a whole.”

Altogether Remesz said he’s not only proud of their performance score, but the band’s comradery as well and hopes to continue their luck at next year’s competition.

“It’s great for us, it’s almost a whole two points ahead of where we were last year, so it’s a great place to be,” Remesz said.

Many of the local bands impressed in the competition Durand High School finished fifth overall, Godwin Heights High School from Wyoming Michigan won the competition taking first place overall.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.