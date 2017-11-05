Warrant issued for animal cruelty after dead cows found - WNEM TV 5

Warrant issued for animal cruelty after dead cows found

COHOCTAH TOWNSHIP, MI (AP) -

A 61-year-old man faces animal cruelty and other charges after about 70 cows were found dead on his property in Cohoctah Township, northwest of Detroit.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports Friday that a warrant was issued last month.

Court records indicate that county animal control officials may have started investigating the case in May.

Livingston County Prosecutor William Vailliencourt says the animal cruelty charges are "based on allegations that the defendant failed to provide adequate care to cows and pigs."

Three pigs and five cows were recovered alive.

