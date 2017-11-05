Flint PD investigating fatal shooting - WNEM TV 5

Flint PD investigating fatal shooting

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

At 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 4, Flint Police Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Kentucky Ave.

Officers found a 25-year-old man dead at the scene, possibly from one gunshot wound.

A suspect was located at McLaren Hospital and taken into custody as a person of interest.

Police are investigating this case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Detective Sergeant Bryce Willoughby at (810) 237-6934.

