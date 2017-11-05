Michigan museum to get exhibit exploring music, politics

A Michigan museum is getting a new exhibit that explores the connection between music and politics.

The Grand Rapids Press reports that the "Louder Than Words: Rock, Power, and Politics" exhibit will arrive at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum on Tuesday. It will remain open to the public through Feb. 11.

The exhibit is a collaboration between Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Newseum in Washington, D.C.

Hall of Fame president and CEO Greg Harris says the exhibit highlights how artists used their platform to express political views and shape public opinion.

The exhibit looks into music's influence on the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War, and gender equality. Featured musicians include Bob Dylan and `80s hip-hop artists.

