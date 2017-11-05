12th First Frost Arts and Fine crafts lights up Flint

Music, art, and fine crafts filled the halls at the 12th annual First Frost Fair.

Keith Applebee, with Blak Kat Kreative, is showing off some of his custom toy creations.

"I usually have to do this 40 or 50 times just so I don’t have to look like a show-off," Applebee said. "On camera, I can’t do it."

Applebee said his family came as vendors to the event. His daughter, Piper Vierik, is hard at work, painting on the puzzles.

"They are really nice," Vierik said. "We personalize them. At the time of purchase so each one is unique to the child. They are all colored differently. No two are exactly alike."

The booths had a wide range of design. From handmade quilts to blown glass. Trish Zito-Smith helping put on the craft fair.

"This year we have 42 artists from around the state and surrounding areas," Zito-Smith said. "They’re all excellent."

"For The Flint Institute of Arts sports programs and exhibitions," Zito-Smith said. "Including us education wing we do scholarships for students."

Students from local high schools were at the art exhibit as well. You can see they were not saying much as they were human statues and they made quite the impression.

