Gladwin PD applies for grant for additional officer

The Gladwin City Police Department recently applied for the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant for an additional full-time officer.

The new officer would give the police department more visibility in schools, homes, and public events. The department could also focus on investigating drug cases and following up on investigations.

If approved by the US Justice Department, the grant would then have to be approved by the Gladwin City Council.

Duane Bean II, the Chief of Gladwin Police Department, said the COPS grant would be funded by two ways. Funds would be taken from the office’s savings and money from the drug forfeiture account.

The grant could support an additional officer for four years.

With the grant, the department could also consider getting a K9 program.

Dee Jungman, Mayor of Gladwin, and Bean have discussed a possible K9 program for three years now.

Bean said a K9 unit is needed to deal with the community’s drug problem.

