Mrazek makes 36 saves, Red Wings shut out Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) -- Petr Mrazek made 36 saves and Martin Frk and Anthony Mantha each had a goal and an assist to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Sunday.

Frans Nielsen and Gustav Nyquist also scored. The Red Wings have won three of four to reach 7-7-1.

The Oilers dropped to 4-8-1. They have yet to win two games in a row this season.

Detroit opened the scoring 3:23 into the first period. Nielsen made a perfect redirection on Nick Jensen's point shot that was headed wide, giving goalie Cam Talbot little chance.

The Red Wings went up 2-0 midway through the first on a scramble in front of the net, with Nyquist whacking home his first goal of the season. Nyquist was helped to the dressing room later in the period after a knee-on-knee collision with Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba.

Detroit added to its lead midway through the second period when Eck scored off a turnover.

Mantha added his seventh of the season on a power play in the third.

Notes: It was the first meeting of the season between the clubs. They will play again in Detroit on Nov. 22. ... Talbot made 31 saves.

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved.