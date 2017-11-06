AAA: Statewide average gas prices jump 20 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have jumped by about 20 cents per gallon in the past week amid tighter supplies in the Great Lakes region.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.72 per gallon. That's about 54 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.61 per gallon in the Traverse City area. The highest was about $2.79 per gallon in the Marquette area. It's the second consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest reported average price.

The Detroit-area's average rose about 24 cents to $2.78 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.