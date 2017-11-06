Mom says child shamed for bringing chocolate milk to school

School food bans are becoming a more common occurrence these days.

The USDA made a push to get rid of junk food last year and give students healthier options to choose from, but a parent in Australia said it's going too far after her five-year-old son was shamed for coming to school with chocolate milk.

She said her son told her about the surprising rule, saying the teachers wouldn't let him drink until lunchtime because they didn't think it was healthy enough for recess.

The mom, who works full-time and has six children, said parents shouldn’t have to be shamed for what they feed their kids.

What do you think? Are schools going too far in policing parents about kids eating healthy food?

