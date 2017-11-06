Rev. Jesse Jackson shows support for Weaver re-election

A special guest was in Flint over the weekend to support Mayor Karen Weaver’s re-election.

Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson came to the city Sunday and his presence there was felt by many.

He had a few words to say on why coming to Flint meant so much to him.

“Way back in the day, we won Michigan. We won Flint, and Saginaw, and Detroit. So, I have deep roots, in this state and in this city,” Jackson said. “This is a national crisis. Flint just happens to be the epicenter of it because of Rachel Maddow's work putting a particular light on Flint. But somebody had to grab it, it could be worse but now it's better."

Jackson said he will be in Flint Monday as well to continue his support of Weaver on her re-election campaign.

Voting is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

