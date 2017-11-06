It was a soggy weekend in Mid-Michigan but as we get ready to kick off a brand new workweek, things are looking a bit brighter. With those brighter skies, we should get a chance to dry out this week, but those warmer temperatures from Sunday? Those are history.

Today & Tonight

Skies remain mostly cloudy in Mid-Michigan this morning, but we're off to a dry start around the area this morning, which comes with no complaints on a Monday as we get back into the routine. Out-the-door temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s, with wind chills running even cooler.

While we have plenty of clouds to start, we do expect those to break up a bit as the day goes on, with some sun expected later this morning and afternoon. Despite the sunshine, we will be topping out in the lower and middle 40s for afternoon highs, with wind chills in the 30s much of the day.

We'll remain dry through the evening and overnight, but cloud cover will be returning and we expect mostly cloudy skies during the overnight period. Lows will fall into the low 30s for most by Tuesday morning, but light winds should keep wind chills from getting too out of hand.

Tuesday & Wednesday

The cloud cover that moves in overnight will be fairly stubborn through the first half of Tuesday, but like the overnight period, we should be staying dry.

Like Monday, we'll see the clouds gradually thin out as the day goes on, just a bit longer of a process on Tuesday compared to Monday. High temperatures will be on the cooler side in the low 40s, but winds should remain fairly light all day long. Wind chills will feature a fairly minor difference between the actual temperature and real feel.

By late Tuesday afternoon and evening, we should clear out the cloud cover and see clear skies on Wednesday night. This will allow already cool temperatures to plummet, sending us into the 20s for overnight lows into Wednesday.

While the temperatures to start Wednesday will be a tough price to pay, we will see tons of sun for the middle day of the traditional day of the workweek. Due to our cooler start, highs will top out in the low 40s. Hopefully the sunshine helps take some of the sting off the cooler temperatures!

