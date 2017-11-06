Dry and cool is the name of the game this week

You can forget about Sunday's slightly milder than average temperatures. The passage of Sunday's cold front has brought those temperatures right back below average and you can expect to stay there for the foreseeable future. If there is a silver lining, we will see a good dose of sunshine this week.

Tonight

Clouds will begin to fill the skies overnight. Typically this would help protect the mercury from dropping too low, but tonight that really won't be the case. A relatively cold air mass will allow our temperatures to drop down to around 30 degrees. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cool it is in your area. Winds will be light out of the north.

Tuesday and Wednesday

It may seem like the clouds will be pesky tomorrow, but don't worry, we'll manage to see them thin out through the course of the afternoon. Expect to see sunshine before it manages to set tomorrow evening. Temperatures on the other hand will still be in the low to mid 40s which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the north at 3 to 6 mph.

High pressure will keep us sunny all day on Wednesday as high temperatures stay in the low 40s.

Thursday

A cold front will be moving into Mid-Michigan from the north. Cloud cover will be increasing and we'll also have the chance for a stray rain or snow shower as it passes through. However, the front is rather moisture starved and will have a hard time producing precipitation for everyone. Highs on Thursday will struggle to stay around 40 degrees.

For a look beyond Wednesday, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

