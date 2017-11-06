How you can send Santa to the troops

It might be a little early to start decking the halls and blasting Christmas music, but giving back to the men and women who serve this country year-round is always in season.

Saginaw Medical Federal Credit Union will be collecting items for their 7th annual "Send Santa to the Troops" event Nov. 1 through Nov. 16 at both its office locations.

The annual giving campaign, sponsored by the Yellow Ribbon Guard, provides holiday care packages to local service men and women stationed abroad.

Care packages include handwritten cards, snack food, games, personal hygiene items, and other holiday gifts.

Those interested in helping can drop off donations at either SMFCU office, located at 4550 State Street or 1430 North Michigan in Saginaw.

Monetary donations will also be accepted to help offset the cost of packing and shipping.

The following is a list of events for the month of November:

Nov. 4 - Saginaw Spirit Military Appreciation Night Dow Event Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 - Family Fare West Branch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 17th-19th - Mitchell Motorcoach's Stuff the Bus Weekend Friday - Garber Buick on State Street in Saginaw from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday - Northwoods Wholesale Outlets in Pinconning from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday - Walmart on Wilder Road in Bay City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 20 - Michigan National Guard Armory on Wilder Road in Bay City. At 8 a.m. the community is invited to come help pack care-packages.

>>Click here for a complete list of accepted and non-acceptable donation items<<

