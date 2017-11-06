Two men wanted for questioning in sporting goods theft

Local law enforcement needs the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in a theft at a local sporting goods store.

The theft happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Jay’s Sporting Goods, located at 8800 S. Clare Avenue in Clare.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Dept. released surveillance video images of two men they say left the store in a white SUV. The men are wanted for questioning regarding the case, police said.

Authorities have not said what was stolen from the store.

If you recognize the two men pictured, please call the department at 989-539-7166 ext. 4312 or 4313.

