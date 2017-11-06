Two men wanted for questioning in sporting goods theft

A condemned inmate scheduled to die this month for the slaying of a teenage boy said officials should execute him by firing squad because his breathing problems and poor veins make him too ill to be killed by lethal injection.More >
Local law enforcement needs the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in a theft at a local sporting goods store.More >
With little time to spare, a St. Peters teenager gets a second chance at life, and now her parents have a warning for all families about a potentially deadly medical condition, and a simple step everyone can take to help save lives.More >
School food bans are becoming a more common occurrence these days.More >
President Donald Trump said Monday that he believes the Texas church shooting was caused by a "mental health problem," not an issue with gun laws in the United States.More >
Tapings for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have been canceled all this week following the death of the talk show host's mother.More >
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >
If you're headed out early to put gas in the tank, don't be surprised if you pay a bit more than last time.More >
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >
