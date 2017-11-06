It's National Nacho Day!

Grab some cheese and peppers, Monday is National Nachos Day!

According to legend, nachos were accidentally invented by a Mexican man named Anaya.

He had to quickly come up with a snack after a group of hungry people showed up at his restaurant.

The only items in the kitchen were cheese and tortillas.

So, Anaya cut the tortillas into triangles and melted the cheese on top of the chips - and added a few jalapeno peppers on top for good measure.

Anaya's nickname was nacho and his creation was named after him.

During the 1970's and 80's, nachos became a popular item at sporting events after they were first sold at Arlington Stadium, where the Texas Rangers played at the time.

