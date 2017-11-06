Police: Man hit in leg, tries to cut object out with knife

Authorities say a man arrived at a Mid-Michigan hospital drunk and high after he was hit in the leg with an unknown object and tried to cut it out with a knife.

Tuscola County Sheriff’s deputies were called about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5 to Hills and Dales Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, told police he was at his home on Little Road in Ellington Township when he went to let his dog outside and heard a slight noise.

“It took a while for him to realize something had hit his leg and he found a spot where something penetrated his leg. He tried to cut it out with a knife and was not successful. He put a belt around his leg to stop the bleeding,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man told police he was in pain so he decided to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Friends of the victim told police they went to the man’s house to visit when he told them he had been shot in the leg. They took him to the hospital, according to police.

Deputies noted the man was very intoxicated at the hospital, according to officials.

Authorities said it’s still unknown what exactly went into the man’s leg.

The investigation is ongoing pending a medical report.

